|
|
HORNELL - Gerald D. Walker, 87, a former Assistant Superintendent of Schools for the Hornell City School District and formerly of Main Street, passed away Tuesday morning (Aug. 27, 2019) at Rochester General Hospital.
Calling hours are 4-6 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 31, 2019) at the Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell. Relatives and friends are invited to join his family at the United Presbyterian Church, 150 Main St., Hornell where a funeral service will be held in his memory at 1:30 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 1, 2019). Interment will be in Alfred Rural Cemetery.
A complete obituary will appear in the Friday edition of The Spectator.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Aug. 28, 2019