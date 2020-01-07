Home

SARASOTA, Fla. - Col. Gerald Francis Feeney US Army (Ret.), 86, died on Jan. 1, 2020 after a long illness.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia Ann (Beaver) native of Canisteo; his devoted daughters, Leslie Cecile Feeney, Sara Louise Boudarga, Ashlee Jo Kelly; and loving grandsons, Justin Thomas Allard, Liam Feeney Borza, Sean Gabriel Boudarga.

He was predeceased by dear grandson, Austin Francis Allard.

A native of Hornell and Canisteo, Feeney was a career military officer who served with distinction with Special Forces Green Berets, as a Tactical Intelligence Officer and Counterintelligence Officer, with the National Emergency Air Command Post, as Military Attache, US Embassy, Rabat, Morocco, and Joint Chiefs of Staff. His decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry, and Republic of Vietnam Armed Forces Honor Medal First Class.

After retiring from the military, Feeney returned to his first career in dentistry where he practiced in Watertown, N.Y. before retiring to Sarasota, Fla.

He will be remembered for his service to God, to country, to family, and to friends.

Services will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, Fla., on Jan/ 9, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. Funeral arrangements are by Toale Brothers Funeral Homes www.ToaleBrothers.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jan. 7, 2020
