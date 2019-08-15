|
TROUPSBURG - Gertrude J. Margeson, 98, of Stiles Road, Troupsburg, N.Y., passed away in her sleep on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 at her home in the old farm house which has been her home since 1946.
Gertrude was born in Troupsburg on Sept. 8, 1920, the daughter of the late William Jay and Inez (Leach) Hulbert. A lifelong resident of Troupsburg, she was a graduate of Troupsburg Central School in 1938 in the first graduating class in the new Troupsburg school building.
On July 1, 1939, she married Glen E. Margeson in Belmont, N.Y. Glen preceded Gertrude in death on Oct. 9, 1998.
Gertrude was the cafeteria manager at the Troupsburg School for 20 years. But she also was a mother, homemaker and partner to Glen on their family farm. Gertrude was a wonderful cook and a skilled seamstress. She was a member of the Troupsburg United Methodist Church.
Besides Glen, Gertrude was predeceased by her son, Charles Margeson on June 5, 2018 and by all of her siblings, Lawrence Hulbert, Warren Hulbert, William J. Hulbert Jr., Lee Hulbert, Doris Brennan and Bernice Morris.
Surviving is her daughter, Glenda Torrence of Troupsburg; her daughter-in-law, Sally Margeson of Leroy, N.Y.; her five grandchildren, Jamie Margeson, Roxanne (Kevin) Holthaus, Charles Margeson II, Jessica (Duane) Miller and Ian (Emily) Torrence; six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 2 p.m. at the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1607 Main St., Woodhull, N.Y. The Revs. Megan and Tim Limburg, dear family friends, will officiate.Burial will be made in Chenango Cemetery, Troupsburg.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the Chenango Cemetery Association, c/o Cathy Foster, President, 749 Cook Hollow Road, Woodhull, NY 4898.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Aug. 15, 2019