DANSVILLE - Gilbert J. "Gil" Dingman, 50, of Dansville died unexpectedly on Tuesday (Oct. 22, 2019) from injuries from an accident.
Gil was born March 5, 1969 in Rochester, N.Y., the son of the late Kenneth E. Dingman and Shirley (Motzer) Dingman, whom he is survived by. Gil was a US Army Veteran, serving from 1987-1990. He was married on April 28, 2012 to Rhonda M. (MacDonald) Dingman. Gil was formerly employed as a Lineman for TAMBE Electric of Victor, N.Y. Gil enjoyed hunting and fishing along with spending time with his family.
He was predeceased by his father, Kenneth E. Dingman; a grandchild, Lain Wallace; his father-in-law, Ralph W. MacDonald; and his mother-in-law, Lani M. McEachern.
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda M. Dingman at home; his children, Ashley Dingman of Wilmington, N.C., Brittanie Dingman, Kara, Billie, and Gabriel Chappell Cameron Claud, and his mother, Shirley Dingman, all of Dansville; a grandchild, Lillian Friend of Dansville; a brother, Anthony (Harmonie) Dingman of Canaseraga; two sisters, Kim (Pat) Barnhardt and Tracy (Mike) Gilmer, both of Dansville; and a sister-in law, Renee MacDonald of Mt. Morris.
Friends may call Friday, October 25, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. at the St. George-Forsythe Funeral Home, 109 W. Naples Street, where his funeral service will be held at the conclusion of calling hours at 6 p.m. Military honors will be held prior to the funeral service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, Calif. 91365.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Oct. 24, 2019