JASPER, N.Y. - Glen E. Lewis, 80, of Jasper, passed away at home on Friday (Feb. 28, 2020) following declining health.
Born in Troupsburg, N.Y. on Feb. 24, 1940, Glen was the son of the late Paul and Ellen (Potter) Lewis. He was a graduate of Jasper Central School.
Glen worked at the Ingersoll Rand Co. in Painted Post for 42 years where he was affectionately known as Jr. Samples. Glen started happily as a floor sweep. Through merit and education, he worked his way up to become lead inspector. Glen enjoyed his job and the people that he worked with.
Dementia was his downfall and took many things from Glen. It did not, however, take the love and support of his family that he so cherished. For that we are thankful. Glen did receive two wonderful blessings from his situation, caregivers Melanie Hanrahan and Rosie Marie Snider and his son and right hand man, Duane. We don't have enough words to express how grateful we are. We thanked God for you daily.
Glen's journey is done now and he would want you to know that he enjoyed each and every one of you.
Surviving Glen are his children and their spouses, Doris and Tom Rude of Elmira, Duane Lewis of Jasper and Connie and Terry Dieter of Cameron; his grandchildren, Kousha Rude (Levi Carling), Kasandra Oles, Alicia (Cody) Bynum, Amber Oles (Christopher Whitenour), Rebecca Rude (John Decker) and Trisha Rude (Matthew Cook); great-grandchildren, Kaeleb, Alex, Aubrieanna, Camilla, Arianna, Eliza, Graysen and Jayce; his siblings, Kenneth (Sally) Lewis of Troupsburg, Carolyn (Raymond) Amidon of Hornell and Kay Murray of Alpine; his sister-in-law, Cheryl Lewis; along with several nieces and nephews.
Glen was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Ellen Lewis; his brothers, James Lewis and Keith Lewis; and his brother-in-law, Phil Murray.
Friends may call on Saturday, March 7 from 1 to 3 p.m., at the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1607 Main St., Woodhull, N.Y. Funeral services will be conducted there at the end of visitation at 3 p.m., with Rev. Brian Diffenbacher officiating.
Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Troupsburg, N.Y.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 1, 2020