HORNELL - Glenda Jean Parks, 84, of Bennett Parkway, passed away Thursday evening (March 5, 2020) at Elderwood At Hornell.
Born in Hornell, June 29, 1935, the daughter of Donald and Marion Horton Philbrick, she had resided in Hornell most all of her life. Jean was a graduate of Hornell High School, and received her Registered Nurse's degree from the former St. James School of Nursing. Jean was instrumental in establishing the first Urgent Care Facility for St. James Mercy Hospital.
Jean was employed for several years at St. James Mercy Hospital as a registered nurse, and later as a physician's nurse for several area doctors, including Doctor Stenhouse, Dr. Kelly, Dr. Mira Chaudhry and Dr. Wagner. Jean was a long time member of the former Spencer United Methodist Church and a member of the Sally Marquis Circle. She loved to sing and was a member of the church choir at the former Spencer Church and participated in the annual Christmas Contata. Jean was an avid sports fan and especially followed the Buffalo Bills and the Syracuse Orangemen.
She was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Joyce Healey.
She is survived by her devoted husband Sidney Parks to whom she was married on February 11, 1961; her sons, Donald (Amy) Parks of Sherburne, NY, and David (Sheila) Parks of Berkshire, Mass.; her sister, Marilyn (George Jr.) Andrews of Hornell; her brother, Kenneth (Marylou) Philbrick of Arkport; four grandchildren, Andrew, Douglas, Katherine and Sam; nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express a special "Thank You" to the staff at Elderwood at Hornell for the excellent and loving care given to her during her stay there.
To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or on Facebook at brownpowersfh, The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown, Director at Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home of Hornell.
There will be no calling hours or services. A private burial will be held at the Bath National Cemetery.
Friends may make memorial contributions to: The Hornell Area Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, NY 14843.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020