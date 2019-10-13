|
HORNELL - Glenna H. Wirth, 83, of 57 Pine St., passed away peacefully Thursday (Oct. 10, 2019) in Strongsville, Ohio, after a brief illness.
Born in Meadville, Pa., Oct. 15, 1935, the daughter of William and Alice McKercher Hamilton, she was a lifelong Hornell resident, graduating from Hornell High School "Class of 1953." Glenna had been employed as a telephone operator, a clerk at the former Acme Market in Hornell, at the medical office of the late Dr. A. Byron Collins, and for several years was an Admissions Clerk at St James Mercy Hospital. She was a member of the Hornell United Methodist Church, and had also served on the Board of Election's as an Inspector for Steuben County, and was very active in her graduating "Class of 1953", just celebrating 66 years this summer. She enjoyed Bingo, and was an avid reader.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Robert G. Wirth on Dec. 16, 1993, whom she married Feb. 14, 1955; seven sisters, Lois Christian, Valerie Hotchkiss, Lila Coleman, Dorothy Lockhart, Mary Claire Lusk, Betty Lou Acker, June Corson; and her brother, Wesley Hamilton.
She is survived by two daughters, Elaine (Gregory) Hart of Hamlin, NY, Vickie (Donald) Strong of Cary, N.C.; four sons, Robert Wirth of Florida, Greg Wirth of Avon, NY, Jeffrey Wirth of Cleveland, Ohio, Derek (Burcu) Wirth of Penfield, NY; six grandchildren, Justin Wirth, Anna Wirth, Mary Beth Wirth, Gavin Wirth, Caleb Wirth, Alya Ukav; and great-granddaughter, Maddison Wirth.
The family will be present to receive friends on Monday (Oct. 14, 2019) from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 354 Canisteo St., Hornell. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (Oct. 15, 2019) at the Hornell United Methodist Church at 11 a.m., with Rev. Lenny Fuller officiating. Burial will be in Rural Cemetery in Hornell.
Friends may make memorial contributions to: Hornell United Methodist Church, 7528 North Main Street, Hornell, NY 14843, or the Hornell Area Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, NY 14843.
