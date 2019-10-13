Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home
354 Canisteo St.
Hornell, NY 14843
(607) 324-2341
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenna Wirth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenna H. Wirth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenna H. Wirth Obituary
HORNELL - Glenna H. Wirth, 83, of 57 Pine St., passed away peacefully Thursday (Oct. 10, 2019) in Strongsville, Ohio, after a brief illness.

Born in Meadville, Pa., Oct. 15, 1935, the daughter of William and Alice McKercher Hamilton, she was a lifelong Hornell resident, graduating from Hornell High School "Class of 1953." Glenna had been employed as a telephone operator, a clerk at the former Acme Market in Hornell, at the medical office of the late Dr. A. Byron Collins, and for several years was an Admissions Clerk at St James Mercy Hospital. She was a member of the Hornell United Methodist Church, and had also served on the Board of Election's as an Inspector for Steuben County, and was very active in her graduating "Class of 1953", just celebrating 66 years this summer. She enjoyed Bingo, and was an avid reader.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Robert G. Wirth on Dec. 16, 1993, whom she married Feb. 14, 1955; seven sisters, Lois Christian, Valerie Hotchkiss, Lila Coleman, Dorothy Lockhart, Mary Claire Lusk, Betty Lou Acker, June Corson; and her brother, Wesley Hamilton.

She is survived by two daughters, Elaine (Gregory) Hart of Hamlin, NY, Vickie (Donald) Strong of Cary, N.C.; four sons, Robert Wirth of Florida, Greg Wirth of Avon, NY, Jeffrey Wirth of Cleveland, Ohio, Derek (Burcu) Wirth of Penfield, NY; six grandchildren, Justin Wirth, Anna Wirth, Mary Beth Wirth, Gavin Wirth, Caleb Wirth, Alya Ukav; and great-granddaughter, Maddison Wirth.

The family will be present to receive friends on Monday (Oct. 14, 2019) from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 354 Canisteo St., Hornell. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (Oct. 15, 2019) at the Hornell United Methodist Church at 11 a.m., with Rev. Lenny Fuller officiating. Burial will be in Rural Cemetery in Hornell.

To send a remembrance, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on Facebook @brownpowersfh, the family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV.

Friends may make memorial contributions to: Hornell United Methodist Church, 7528 North Main Street, Hornell, NY 14843, or the Hornell Area Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, NY 14843.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home
Download Now