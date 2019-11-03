|
CANASERAGA - Glenna M. (Austin) Ridenour, 67, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
She was born Sept. 29, 1952 to the late Raymond and Armena Austin in North Hornell.
She is predeceased by her sister, Leona.
She is survived by her son, Christopher (Ana) Ridenour of Weekiwachee, Fla.; four grandchildren, Jordan, Anaya, Jaden and Jackson; a sister, Ramona (Ernie) Shute of Mount Morris; and two nieces, Lisa (David) Francis of Canaseraga and Cinda (Fred) Bonadonna of Mount Morris.
Friends may call at the Mann Funeral Home in Canaseraga on Monday, Nov. 11 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 11 a.m. at the Funeral Home.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019