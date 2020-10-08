1/1
Gordon F. "Gordy" McGregor
HORNELL/CANISTEO, N.Y. - Gordon F. "Gordy" McGregor, 69, formerly of Canisteo, died early Saturday morning (Oct. 3, 2020) at Elderwood at Hornell Nursing Facility, where he resided for the past two years.

Born in North Hornell on May 24, 1951, he was the son of Robert and Alice (Shull) McGregor.

Gordy grew up in Hornell and was a graduate of Hornell High School (class of 1970). Following high school graduation, he joined the US Army National Guard and was active duty during the flood of 1972.

In the 1970s, Gordy was employed by Elmhurst Dairy as a milkman, delivering milk and dairy products to area homes. From 1979-1992 he worked for Monroe Tree as an Arborist, trimming, cutting and pruning trees.

During the 1980s, Gordy re-joined the National Guard and served as a cook in Hornell. From 1993-2010 he served full-time with the National Guard at their Rochester facility and was active duty stateside during "Operation Enduring Freedom" from 2005-2006. He retired in 2010.

Gordy enjoyed watching sporting events on television and was an avid Buffalo Sabres fan. His greatest joy, however, was simply spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He was married on April 28, 1973 to the former Cynthia "Cindy" Hadley, who died March 8, 2014.

Surviving are his son, Seth (Jenny Stephens) McGregor of Hornell; his daughter, Kristen (William) Lain of Canisteo; his sister, Irene Hendy of Webster, N.Y.; five grandchildren, Shelby Derek, Morgan McGregor, Aaron Lain, Abigail Lain and Mallory Lain; one great-granddaughter, Harper Ockenden; several nieces and nephews.

At Gordy's request, there will be no calling hours. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.

Gordy's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name be made to Bath VA Medical Center (Activities Fund), 76 Veterans Ave., Bath, N.Y. 14810 or to any AMVETS organization.

To leave an online condolence or share a memory, visit www.dagonfuneralhome.com.


Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Oct. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dagon Funeral Home
38 Church St
Hornell, NY 14843
(607) 324-3500
