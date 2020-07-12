RICHMOND, Va./ALMOND, N.Y. - Gregory Wayne Ide, 42, of Richmond, Va., formerly of Almond, died unexpectedly on Monday, June 29, 2020.
He was born in Fort Campbell, KY on Jan. 30, 1978 and throughout the years resided in many locations, including Kentucky, Virginia, Louisiana, New York and Pennsylvania.
From 1987-1994 Gregory lived in Almond, where he attended Alfred-Almond Central School. He returned to Virginia about two years ago where he had been employed as a Heating & Air Conditioning Technician (HVAC).
Gregory will be remembered as a quiet "Family Man" who simply loved his entire family. He was especially devoted to his daughter, Lila, and spent countless hours reading to her, working on puzzles and other crafts. Gregory also enjoyed taking Lila fishing and going on long walks with her. He was truly a "Proud Dad" who never missed one of his daughter's school functions. He loved playing video games and watching soccer games on TV.
He was predeceased by his paternal grandmother, Vicki Ide; his maternal grandmother, Margaret Shea, his maternal grandfather, Harry Shea; his uncles, Dave Hurd, Scott Shea, Mark Shea and Miles Shea.
Surviving are his daughter, Lila M. Ide; his fiancé, Courtney Harris; his mother, Peggie Ide; his father, Eric Ide (Tammy Henry); three sisters, Bethany Ide, Erica Schneider, Erin Schneider Crawford (Ronnie); his paternal grandfather, William Ide; his nieces, Kelcy Deagle and Mercedes Crawford; his nephew, Trey Crawford; aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
A "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, condolences can be sent to: The Gregory Ide Family, 1150 Redwood Drive, Carlisle, Pa. 17013.
Arrangements provided by Scott's Funeral Home, Richmond Va. with local arrangements in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y. 14843.
