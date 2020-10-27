1/1
Hall E. "Sonny" Dibble
1935 - 2020
WELLSVILLE, N.Y. - Hall E. "Sonny" Dibble, 85, of Wellsville, died Sunday (Oct. 25, 2020) in his home.

Born April 17, 1935, in Canisteo, he was the son of Frederick and Iva Nemire Dibble. On May 20, 1959, in Hornell, he married the former Dorothy Yvonne Cline, who predeceased him on Nov. 20, 2010.

A graduate of Canisteo High School, he served honorably with the U.S. Marine Corps from 1953-1955. Sonny was employed by George Byrd Lumber Yard in Canisteo and by Hydromec in Scio as a machinist for 24 years, retiring in 2001. He then went back to work at Ponderosa doing night maintenance.

He was a member of Morrison Hayes American Legion Post #702 in Wellsville and Frank B. Church VFW Post #2530 in Wellsville. Sonny enjoyed spending time with his family, especially the grandkids, and he loved to hunt and fish. He was a diehard fan of the New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Jeff Gordan Racing. He was an even bigger Stephen King fan, owning almost every book he wrote.

Surviving are a son, Craig Dibble of Wellsville; five grandchildren, Krystal Dibble, Jessica (Kyle) Billings, Ryan (Kelly) Dibble, Ashley Dibble, and Bryce Hamlin; six great-grandchildren, Peyton, Chelsie, Ryan, Gavin, Lucas, and Matthew; two brothers, Surrogate (Evelyn) Dibble of Woodhull and Richard O'Hara of Beaufort, S.C.; a sister, Lois Smith of Arkport; nieces and nephews; and feline companion, Charlie.

In addition to his parents and wife of 51 years, he was predeceased by a son, Steven Hall Dibble; a daughter, Deborah Yvonne Dibble; and four sisters, Pauline Dibble, Ramona Quick, LaRay A. Miller, and Edith O'Hara.

Services will be held at a later date. Cremation was at Olney-Foust Crematory. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellsville.

Memorials may be made to Hart Comfort House, 141 E. State St., Wellsville, N.Y. 14895; or the SPCA Serving Allegany County, P.O. Box 381, Wellsville, N.Y. 14895.

Arrangements are entrusted to Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville, N.Y.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.wellsvillefuneralhome.com.

Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home Inc
296 N Main St
Wellsville, NY 14895
(585) 593-5431
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home Inc

