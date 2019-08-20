Home

H P Smith & Son Inc Funeral Home
29 E Main St
Canisteo, NY 14823
(607) 698-4552
Hanne-Dore Lehmann

Hanne-Dore Lehmann Obituary
GREENWOOD - Hanne-Dore Lehmann, 76, of Reiman Road, passed away Sunday morning (Aug. 18, 2019) at Elderwood at Hornell following an extended illness.

Hanne-Dore was born April 29, 1943 in Bremerhaven, Germany to the late Werner and Martha (Zudicatus) Rahn. On Aug. 24, 1974 in the town of Woodhull, she married Walter Lehmann, who survives and resides in Greenwood.

Hanne-Dore and her family moved from Germany to Huntington Station, Long Island in 1953 when she was 10 years old. While growing up and living on Long Island, she worked at the Huntington
Hospital before moving to Greenwood where she and her husband owned and operated a small farm. She continued working at the former Bethesda Hospital for a short period of time before its closing, then worked at the Corning Hospital in the medical records department, retiring as a supervisor after 30 years of service.

Hanne-Dore enjoyed reading, knitting and spending quality time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Walter, Hanne-Dore is survived by one son, Walter Lehmann, Jr. of Spartanburg, S.C.; two daughters, Lisa (Sid) McNeill of Hornell and Kathy (David) Stoppelberg of Willis, Texas; eight grandchildren, Ashley, Zachary and Emily McNeill, Michelle Lutz, Sarah Nunn, Andrew Lehmann, Kaitlynne Corfman and Brianna Meldrum; as well as nine great-grandchildren. Hanne-Dore is also survived by a sister, Ursula Bunnell of Parkton, N.C.

She was predeceased by a grandson, Kristopher Corfman.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the H.P. smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home, 29 East Main St., in Canisteo, where funeral and committal services will take place immediately following calling hours at 8 p.m. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Greenwood, N.Y.

Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made in Hanne-Dore's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105

Online condolences and memories may be shared at hpsmithandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Aug. 20, 2019
