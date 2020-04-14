|
|
TROUPSBURG - Harley E. Acker, 79, of Troupsburg, NY, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Hornell Gardens, from complications of the Coronavirus.
Born in Batavia, NY on September 24, 1940, Harley was the son of the late Clarence and F. Irene (Lathrop) Acker. He was a 1958 graduate of Jasper Central School.
Harley and his first wife, Rita Erway of Troupsburg, worked the family farm in Jasper until their divorce in 1977. He and his second wife, Diane Mower, moved to Ohio, where he drove tractor-trailer for 20 years before retiring and returning to Troupsburg. There, Harley discovered his true calling when he started driving school bus for the Jasper-Troupsburg School district. He loved the students who rode his bus as much as he loved his own children.
Harley was an active member of the United Methodist Church of Troupsburg. He was a kind-hearted man who enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, gardening, cooking and t-shirts with comical phrases on the front. Quick with a wisecrack, Harley will be sadly missed by his family and many friends.
Harley was predeceased by his sisters, Gertrude Vaughn and Marjorie Welch, his daughter, Sherri Dietrich, his son, Brandon Acker, and his special nephew, Richard Erway.
Surviving are his brother Leon (Roberta) Acker and his sister Audra (William) Erway; his children and their spouses, Terri and Daniel Sills of Canisteo, Ronald and Jay (Boot) Acker of Guerneville, CA, Robert and Mary (Smith) Acker of Wyoming, NY; son-in-law, John Dietrich, Jr. of Alfred Station; his grandchildren, Amanda (Ryan) Welch of Miller Place, Danee Dietrich and Catherine Dietrich of Alfred Station, Brianna Acker of Cowlesville and Jayden Acker of Wellsville; two great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the HP Smith Funeral Home, Woodhull, NY. Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, there will be no calling hours.
Harley's family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name be made to the Jasper-Troupsburg Sports Booster Club, Jasper, NY 14855 or the Hornell Humane Society, Airport Road, Hornell, NY 14843.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 14, 2020