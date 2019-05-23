Home

Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
21 Clara Barton St
Dansville, NY
Harley Nelson Wolfer


Harley Nelson Wolfer Obituary
DANSVILLE - Harley Nelson Wolfer, 95, passed away late Wednesday evening, April 24, 2019, at the Livingston County CFNR in Mt. Morris following a short illness.

He was born in Centerville, N.Y. on April 23, 1924, a son of the late Edwin and Mamie (Keyes) Wolfer. He is also predeceased by his wife, Vera; children, John C. Wolfer and Jane Clute. Harley would like to thank his grandparents Charles and May Wolfer for raising him.

Harley worked as a heavy equipment operator for Hornell Constructions. He was a member of the Heavy Equipment Operator Union 832 Local Rochester. He enjoyed being at the campsite, doing woodworking, and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Harley was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church for 58 years where he served on the church council and as president. He was a member of the Loyal Club and a past member of Buds n Blossom Square Dance Club.

Harley is survived by his children, James (Bonnie) Wolfer, Jeffery Wolfer, Joan (Robert) Brydges; his brother, Lyle (Kathy) Wolfer; his in-laws, Verna (Richard) Fox, Vesta Teeter, Keith (Barb) Wilcox, Kevin (Eleanor) Wilcox; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 21 Clara Barton St., Dansville. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Dansville. Arrangements by the Hindle Funeral Home Inc., 271 Main St., Dansville, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Vincent House, P.O. Box 566, Wayland, N.Y. 14572; or St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 21 Clara Barton St., Dansville, N.Y. 14437
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 23, 2019
