|
|
DANSVILLE - Harlon F. "Lon" Knickerbocker Jr., 62, of Dansville died Sunday evening (January 5, 2020) at Noyes Memorial Hospital in Dansville after being stricken at home. He was born on May 7, 1957 in Corning, N.Y., the son of Harlon F. and Edna (Carpenter) Knickerbocker Sr. He was a graduate of Campbell-Savona School, Class of 1975. Lon was employed by Brooks Drug Store as a manager for over 15 years and for the past 24 years he has owned and operated The Coast Antiques Sales and Services. Lon had a passion for antiquing and playing cards, especially euchre!
He was married at Stony Brook State Park on July 29, 1995 to Debra (Dodd) Knickerbocker, who he is survived by.
He was predeceased by his mother and father–in-law, Joanne and Edward L. Dodd and two nephews, Anthony Knickerbocker and Jesse Dodd.
Besides his parents, Harlon F. and Edna Knickerbocker Sr., Lon is survived by his wife of 24 years, Debra Knickerbocker at home; two brothers, Daryl (Donna) Knickerbocker of Florida and Keith (Kathy) Knickerbocker of North Carolina; a sister-in law, Penny (Curtis) Classon of Virginia and a brother-in-law, Richard (Sherry) Dodd of New York; an aunt and several nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends including the Campbell-Savona School District, Class of 1975. Family and friends may call on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 from 10 a.m. to noon at the ST. GEORGE-FORSYTHE FUNERAL HOME, 109 West Naples St., Wayland, where services will follow calling hours (12:00 PM) with the Rev. Veronica Seeley officiating. Interment will be in Union Cemetery in Scottsburg, N.Y. in the spring.
Memorial contributions in Harlon F. Knickerbocker Jr.'s memory may be made to Mary Cariola Center, 1000 Elmwood Avenue Suite 100, Rochester, N.Y. 14620.
For online condolences please visit www.stgeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jan. 8, 2020