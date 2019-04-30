|
WELLSVILLE, N.Y. - A memorial service and celebration of the lives for Harold and Dorothy Allen will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at the J. W. Embser Sons Funeral Home in Wellsville with Rev. Greg DeSalvatore presiding. Friends are invited to call prior to the service, at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Interment of Harold and Dorothy's cremains will follow the service in Riverside Cemetery in Belfast, N.Y.
Harold and Dorothy were married on Dec. 8, 1951 in Belfast. They moved to Wellsville in 1958 and lived on Dyke Street until they retired to Placida, Florida in 1985. In 2006, they moved to Lexington, Ohio to be closer to family. Harold passed peacefully on June 1, 2011. Dorothy passed peacefully on Sept. 18, 2018.
Harold was born on Aug. 15, 1922 in Mercer, Pa. His younger years were spent in Portville, N.Y. He was employed at Air Preheater/Combustion Engineering in Wellsville for 32 years. Harold was a WWII veteran, a Mason, and a member of the Wellsville Volunteer Fire Department, Dyke Street Engine Company #2.
Dorothy was born on June 10, 1921 in Belfast, where she lived until moving to Wellsville. She was a caring stay-at-home mom for many years before settling into working at Rockwell's Department Store for many years.
Harold and Dorothy enjoyed making many wonderful memories during their lives with their family and friends. They often spoke of those memories and many times with laughter.
Harold and Dorothy are survived by their children, Ken (Kathy) Howden of Brookings, Ore., Jim Allen (Maria Williams) of Dyer, Ind., Barb (Bob) Lee of Crestline, Ohio and Gary(Doreen) Allen of Jackson, Calif. They are also survived by six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Harold and Dorothy were proceeded in death by their parents, all of their siblings and a son, Robert Howden.
