AVOCA - Harold L. Mattoon, 92, passed away at Steuben Health Centers in Bath on Friday (Oct. 25, 2019) after a lengthy illness.
He was born July 13, 1927 and was the son of Kenneth and Mary (Kleckler) Mattoon.
Harold was retired from AL Blades trucking. He liked hunting, bowling, golf and feeding the deer. Harold was a member of the and the Avoca Legion. He served in the Army and was stationed in Japan after WW II. Always remember him when you see the giant painted rock on 390 North because Harold helped place it there.
Harold is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis (Warner) Mattoon of 69 years; three sons, David (Paulette "PJ"), Lance (Joyce), and Brian; three granddaughters, Angela, Erika Wright (Colin) and Michelle Charlton (Brian); one grandson, Robert DeVaul (Anna); two great-grandsons, Carter (Erika) and Logan (Michelle); his sister, Norma (Mattoon) Cooper and brother, Jerry Mattoon; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Don, Erwin, and Larry Mattoon.
Calling hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday (Oct. 31, 2019) at the Avoca Funeral Home, 22 N. Main St., Avoca, with service to follow. Burial will be immediately after the service at Valley View Cemetery, Avoca.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Steuben County SPCA or Steuben Health Centers in Harold's name.
Family and friends may join in a celebration of Harold's life at the Avoca Legion after the service.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Oct. 29, 2019