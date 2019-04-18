|
|
HORNELL - Harriet J. Amidon, 86, of County Route 64, passed away Tuesday evening (April 16, 2019) at St James Hospital.
Born in North Hornell Jan. 13, 1933, the daughter of Harry and Genevieve Denninger Curtis, she had resided in Hornell during her early life, and in Hartsville since she was 18 years old.
Harriet was a graduate of Hornell High School, class of 1950 and had been employed as a clerk at the former Baisch Dairy and the former Woolworth's in Hornell. She enjoyed country line dancing, decorating her home for the holidays but her greatest joy was being with her kids and grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents; her daughter, Betty Lou Amidon in 1966; and her husband, Harold Amidon on June 3, 2015.
She is survived by her daughter, Vickie (James) Weyand of Kane, Pa.; three sons, Larry (Diane) Amidon, Randy (Shelly) Amidon and Steve (Lisa) Amidon, all of Hartsville; her sister, Helen Bednarchik of Buffalo; 13 grandchildren, Sara, Rachel, Hannah, Kyle, Danika, Alec, Craig, Kori, Briana, Zach, Jaden, Evan, and Nathan; as well as nine great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on [email protected] The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown, Director.
The family will be present to receive friends on Friday from 6-8 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 until 11 a.m. at the Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 354 Canisteo St., in Hornell. Funeral services will follow calling hours at 11 a.m., Rev. Dudley Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery, Canisteo.
Friends may make memorial contributions to: The Canisteo Fire Department or Ambulance Corps.
Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 18, 2019