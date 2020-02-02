|
|
CANISTEO - Hazel E. Allen, 74, from Canisteo, formerly of Binghamton, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.
She was predeceased by her parents, Dominick and Hazel Nanni; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Franklin and Johanna Allen; beloved sister, Jilda Ashman; grandson, Matthew and great-grandson, Ethan.
She is survived by Victor, her devoted husband of 56 years; three sons, Victor, Jr. (Lisa), Robert (Terri) and Dominick (Claudine); seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; brother, Dominick (Carolyn) Nanni; brothers-in-law, Marty Ashman and Francis (Terri) Allen; several nieces, nephews and cousins including special cousins Phillip and Alice Lindsey.
She retired from Wilson Hospital. She enjoyed music, singing karaoke and dancing. Hazel was very devoted to her family and her cats and dogs. She loved life and her family. She will be greatly missed.
The family will receive friends at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, from 4-6 p.m. with a service to follow.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020