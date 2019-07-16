|
DANSVILLE - Helen B. Knapp (LeVasseur), 83, passed away early Sunday morning (July 14, 2019) at her home.
She was born in the Town of Ossian on March 1, 1936, a daughter of the late Marion and Arlene (Carney) Brokaw Sr. She was also predeceased by her first husband Norman J. LeVasseur Sr., her second husband Chester B. Knapp, a daughter Melonie Ann, a son William, and siblings Harold and Marion Jr.
Helen was a former telephone operator for Rochester Telephone from 1959 to 1965, a bank teller at Security Trust from 1965 to 1984 and a receptionist for J. Courtenay Shera DDS from 1986 to 1996. Active in the church she was confirmed in 1948 in the Ossian Presbyterian Church and transferred membership to the Dansville Presbyterian Church, where she served as an Elder and on many other committees. She was a life member and Past President of the Noyes Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and a member of the Ossian Ladies Aide. Helen and Chet spent many winters in Haines City, Florida after they were married and had officially retired.
She is survived by her two sons, David (Rae-Dene) LeVasseur of Dansville, Norman J. LeVasseur Jr. of Rochester; two daughters, Deb (Paul) Driesbach of Ossian and Cynthia (David) Baird of Ohio; five granddaughters, Brandi Bishop, Beth, Nicole, and Kimberly LeVasseur, Laura Baird; a grandson, Christopher Baird; great-granddaughters, Samantha Leigh and Lauren Allyssa Bishop, Neveah Bella Rose LeVasseur; great-grandsons, Justin Schledorn and Dominik Kennedy; four sisters, Josephine Schilbe, Beverly Jean D'Angiolillo, Donna (Maylon Harvey) Brokaw, Janice (William) Vogt; two brothers, Arland "Art" (Marie) Brokaw and James (Katherine) Brokaw, both of Rochester; sister-in-law, of Claudia Brokaw and Bruce (Kathy) Knapp; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Hindle Funeral Home, Inc. 271 Main St., Dansville. A funeral service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m., at the Springwater Church of the Nazarene. Interment will be in Wood Cemetery, Ossian. Online remembrances may be left at HindleFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers please make memorials to the Vincent House, Livingston County Hospice or the .
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on July 16, 2019