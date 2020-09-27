Helen Elizabeth Dean Schneble passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.



Helen was born on Dec. 24, 1935 in Wellsville, N.Y. where she grew up and met her husband, Elmer Johnson Schneble (Jack). Helen was predeceased by her husband and is survived by her children, Anne Egan (Douglas), Dean (Phyllis), John (Elizabeth) and loving grandchildren Hannah, Connor, Olivia, Sam, Finn, Jack, Alexandra and Caroline.



Helen lived a full life, she and Jack lived and raised their family in many locations across the United States throughout Jack's Army career. She had a passion for helping others, volunteering throughout her life with numerous organizations. She was a devout Catholic, attended mass regularly and served as an eucharistic minister. Helen enjoyed traveling with friends and family, attending Super Bowls with her siblings and loved her large family. She will be missed by her family, countless friends, nieces and nephew's.



A funeral mass will be celebrated on Oct. 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 2399 Holder Road, Mims, Fla., followed by internment at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, 5525 US Highway 1 North, Mims, Fla. 32754.

