COHOCTON - Helen G. Snyder, 90, passed away early Wednesday morning (May 6, 2020) at Arnot-Ogden Medical Center.
Helen was born Dec. 25, 1929 in Leicester, N.Y., the daughter of Samuel and Dorothy (Wheeler) Scorsone. She grew up in the Leicester/Mt. Morris areas and was a member of the York Central School Class of 1947. Helen and Donald Snyder were married June 25, 1949 in N. Cohocton. Together they have celebrated over 70 years of marriage! Helen and Don resided in Naples for a couple years and then moved to Cohocton where they have resided ever since.
Helen's employment career spanned a few different areas that included: the Curtis Burns Canning Factory, the Cuylerville Shoe Factory, the Knitting Mill, the A&P Market and the Birdseye Plant. However for over 20 years, Helen worked at the Polly-O Dairy in Cohocton, retiring in 1989.
Helen was a member of the Cohocton Legion Post #805 Auxiliary and the Cohocton Lioness Club. Her hobbies were many as she enjoyed, crocheting, fishing and playing cards (especially Bonco!). Helen started collecting salt and pepper shakers at a young age and has several hundred of them. She was the family seamstress that could hem, patch, sew zippers, patches or whatever needed mending. Helen also was a wonderful baker. She would design cakes for all the family birthdays every year!
Helen was pre-deceased by her parents, Samuel and Dorothy Scorsone; her brother and his wife, Donald (Winifred) Wheeler; and her sister and her husband, Betty (Irving) Snyder.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Donald Snyder of Cohocton; her children, David (Kathy) Snyder of Wayland, Sharon (Larry) Mitchell of Wayland and Marcia (Norbert) Huber of Perkinsville; her grandchildren, Bryan (Wendi) Snyder of Wayland, Cristie (Tim) Onder of MD, Joshua Huber of Cohocton and Nicole Huber of Perkinsville; her great-grandchildren, Cole, Neyla and Brooklynn; along with several nieces and nephews.
At this time due to the COVID-19 Pandemic there will be no public calling hours or funeral service. Helen's immediate family will have a private viewing and interment will be at Mapleview Cemetery in Cohocton.
Contributions in memory of Helen G. Snyder may be made to the Cohocton Legion Post #805 Auxiliary, 6 Wilcox St., Cohocton, NY 14826; or to the Cohocton Lions Club, PO Box 349, Cohocton, NY 14826.
Helen and her family have been assisted by the St. George-Forsythe Funeral Home, Wayland. Please visit www.stgeorgefuneral home.com for online condolences.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 10, 2020