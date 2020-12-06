ALMOND - Helen I. Stocking Foster, 83, of Almond, N.Y. passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28 at St. James Hospital.
Helen was born on Sept. 24, 1937 in the town of Wirt, the first of five children born to Frank and Pansy (Keech) Stocking. Helen loved her siblings and was always recounting the tales of their childhood escapades. Helen met David E. Foster of Wellsville in 1956 and they were married on June 30, 1957. Helen married David while he was still in the army and lived in New Jersey for a brief bit. When David returned from duty they moved back to New York and started their life together. For a brief stint Helen and Dave moved to Ohio, but returned to Almond, New York in 1978 where they remained until David's death in January of 1994.
Helen loved to travel and spent several years RVing with her husband David, his Uncle Louie and Aunt Leona and younger brother Richard Foster and his wife Patty. The six of them had many exciting and happy camping trips together. Helen continued her travels following David's death with her children. She was able to visit numerous states including Arizona, Nevada and Montana where some of her adult children settled. Helen's children helped her achieve some of her bucket item locations including Branson, Missouri, and Dollywood, Tennessee. Helen also got the opportunity to visit numerous national parks including Yellowstone National Park, Arches National Park, Petrified Forest and The Smokey Mountain National Park. One of Helen's favorite activities was taking train rides as it reminded her of her childhood.
Helen loved to sing and some of her children's fondest memories involve their mother singing Christmas tunes, Patsy Cline or 50's songs. When Helen was reminiscing about her father she would often break into yodeling always reminiscing about how amazing her dad was at yodeling and how much she missed it. Helen was a housewife who was fiercely proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Helen had a love for Teddy Bears and despite constant agreements among the kids of no more bears she continued to receive them as gifts and they brought her great joy. Helen also loved to collect bells and had quite an extensive collection of them before she moved into assisted living.
Helen is preceded in death by her husband David, parents Frank and Pansy and her brothers Richard and Ronald Stocking. Helen is survived by her six children and their spouses; Terry (Nancy) Foster, Tammy (Jack) Smith, Denise (Jim) Brownell, Marilyn Foster, Ellen Foster and Brian (Tara) Foster, her brother Lester Stocking, favorite sister Karen Stocking, sister-in-law Barb Stocking, brother in law and sister in law Richard and Pat Foster. Helen was blessed with 14 grandchildren: Scott Leffler, Brian Lee Foster, Jessica Paul, Lisa Viramontes, Jack Allan Smith II, Craig Smith, Travis Smith, Morgan Watson, Melissa Brownell, Crystal Sherwood, Cody Lippincott, Keith Vosburg, Kiersten Foster, and Dustin Foster. Helen was equally blessed with 16 great-grandchildren, Justine, Angela, and Hunter Smith; Chloe, Kevin, and Andrew Smith; Tyler, Olivia, and Landon Smith; Samantha and EverLeigh Defoor, Logan Viramontes; Kaylee Foster and Oliver Paul; Ava Sherwood; and Delanie Lippincott, and many nieces and nephews.
The family is deeply appreciative to the staff at Elderwood for the comfort and care they gave to Helen over the last two years. Due to Helen's love of Teddy Bears and their constant presence in her life she was lovingly referred to as "Mama Bear" by the staff at Elderwood.
Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions the family will be doing a Celebration of Life at a later date.
To send a remembrance please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com
or on Facebook @brownpowersfh, the family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV at Brown & Powers Funeral Home of Angelica.