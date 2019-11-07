|
ANDOVER - Helen L. Lehman, 94, passed away Monday (Nov. 4, 2019) at Highland Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Wellsville.
Mrs. Lehman was born on Aug. 8, 1925 in Coudersport, Pa. to John and Gertrude (Witter) Glace. On June 8, 1946, she married Raymond S. Lehman, who predeceased her on Dec. 2, 2005.
Helen devoted her life to the care of her husband and the raising of her children.
Helen is survived by her six children, Kenneth Lehman, Diane Ordiway (Dale) and Jonny Lehman, all of Andover, Raelene Salmonson (Ronald) and Evelyn Fanton (Rodney, Sr.), both of Wellsville and Jeanne Wyrough (Jim) of Owego; 14 grandchildren, Nicole Koch, Todd Bush, Paula Cornell, Donna Bertrum (Christopher), Larry Ordiway, Jamie Ordiway, Amy Salmonson, Jason Salmonson (Jessica), Shelly Gates, Brian Salmonson (Debra), Kristy Fanton, Rodney Fanton, Jr. (Hallie), Dylan Wyrough (Jessica Murtha) and Samantha Wyrough (Joshua Brown); 19 great-grandchildren, Donovan Koch, Devin Cornell, Steven Jefferds, Billy Jefferds, Karissa Ordiway, Bryce Ordiway, Gracie Hirt, Janessa Hirt, Jackson Mascho, Robbie Leon, April Leon, Brandon Rould, Mikalah Rould, Anthony Button, Noah Salmonson, Haylie Salmonson, Kylie Fanton, Kamie Fanton and Alex Wyrough; three great-great-grandchildren, Noah Leon, Brooklyn Leon and Everly Leon; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and her yellow parakeet, Miss Daisy.
In addition to her husband of 59 years, she was predeceased by two brothers, Howard Glace and John Glace; and four sisters, Lula Smith, Alice Randal, Ruth Mamon and Bertha Furlong.
Helen lived a very simple life with three simple yet very important aspects to that life. First and foremost, she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She devoted lots of her time to home canning for her large household. Among her family favorites were dirty applesauce and icicle pickles. She was noted for her famous boiled dinners and cornbread and her delicious dumplings. Love is often spelled "time" and she spent a lot of time playing games with any of the family that was around.
Secondly, Helen was a big television enthusiast. Her favorite shows over the years were game shows of any type, Perry Mason, My Lottery Dream Home, Miss America and Miss Universe Pageants and on Mondays, Dancing with the Stars, which she even kept a score sheet. Forget calling during the show, she wouldn't answer.
Lastly, she was a diehard baseball fan. She loved the Detroit Tigers, St. Louis Cardinals and the New York Mets and she loved watching the Little League World Series.
Helen was a member of the Rebekahs, the Andover Golden Agers and the Andover Legion Ladies Auxiliary where she served as chaplain. She was a long time member of the Andover Baptist Church and sang in its choir.
Visitation will be held on Saturday from 2-4 p.m. at the Baker-Swan Funeral Home in Andover. The memorial service will take place on Saturday at 4 p.m. at the funeral home immediately following the visitation with Rev. Philip Barner of the Andover Alliance Church officiating. Online condolences may be offered at www.baker.swan.com.
Memorial contributions in Helen's name may be made to Allegany County Cancer Services , Attn: Lori Ballengee, 100 South Highland Ave., Wellsville, NY 14895.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 7, 2019