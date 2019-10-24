|
GENESEE, Pa.. - Helen M. Dunbar, 84, formerly of Genesee, Pa., died Tuesday (October 22, 2019) in Bradford Manor, Bradford, Pa.
Born March 16, 1935, in Troupsburg, N.Y., she was the daughter of Charles Henry and Julia Ford Moore. On Nov. 3, 1956, in Genesee, she married Phillip J. Dunbar, who predeceased her on Feb. 7, 2011. She was employed by Galeton Production, Genesee Post Office as a custodian for 38 years, Penn Valley/Riverbend as a waitress for 25 years, and Cole Memorial Hospital for 15 years.
Surviving are a son, Philip C. (Penny) Dunbar of Virginia Beach, Va.; two grandchildren, Emily Dunbar and Patrick Dunbar; a son-in-law, Robert C. Gottshall, Jr. of Mechanicsburg; five siblings, Richard Moore of Elmira, N.Y., Edward (Linda) Moore of Rochester, William "Tink" (Priscilla) Moore of Elmira, Glenn (Billie) Moore of Shongo, N.Y., and Charlotte (Gordon) Graves of Mechanicsburg; nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by two daughters, Lana K. Gottshall on Nov. 6, 2010, and infant Sheila Rae Dunbar on April 23, 1963; and six siblings, Robert Moore, Howard Moore, Clara Johnson, Joyce Elaine Moore, George Moore, and Anna Young.
Friends may call at Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, Pa. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from noon-2 p.m., with Funeral Services following at 2 p.m. The Rev. Marty Zdrojewski will officiate. Burial will be in Genesee Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Genesee Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance, P.O. Box 9, Genesee, Pa. 16923.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Oct. 24, 2019