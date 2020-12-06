ARKPORT - Helen Marie Pfaff, 87, of Arkport was carried away by the beautiful butterflies early Thursday morning (Dec. 3, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, after becoming ill at home.
Born in Wayland on Jan. 3, 1933 she was a daughter of the late Herbert and Ethel (Sheppard) Henry and resided in Wayland before she was married and has resided in Arkport for her remaining years.
On June 2, 1951 she was married to Stanley Pfaff, who predeceased her on Dec. 5, 2019. Together they raised five children. Helen loved dancing, snowmobiling, playing cards with all the neighbors and enjoyed camping at Sun Valley in Canaseraga. After her children were older she worked part time at the Hornell Evening Tribune and then the Gunlocke Corp. in Wayland where she retired back to home life.
Helen always had a clean home, home cooked meals on the table, and a nice thick wooden paddle on top of the refrigerator handy for use if any of us kids decided to step out of line. She loved her daily walks and would go out for hours on the back roads and soak up nature. Helen especially enjoyed watching her family of hummingbirds coming to the front picture window of her home that she fed daily.
She was a member of the Arkport American Legion Post and the Hornell Moose Lodge.
Her loving family includes two sons, Don Pfaff (Sharon Herrick) of Arkport and Rick Pfaff (Darlene Baird) of Dansville; two daughters, Debra (Robert) Connell of Hornell and Michelle (Larry) Jackson of Arkport; three grandchildren, Scott Connell, Cody Pfaff and Jerri Pfaff Kinney; several great-grandchildren; one sister, Sally (John) Lynch of Hilton; an aunt, Paulette Henry (Jerry Fox) of Springwater; also several nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be sorely missed by her cat, Toby (aka Pooh-Pooh).
Besides her husband, she was also predeceased by one son, Michael Pfaff; her parents; one sister, Beulah Luce; as well as her husband's parents and several in-laws.
There will be no calling hours. A family gathering will be held at their convenience.
Those wishing may contribute in her memory to the Hornell Area Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, N.Y. 14843.
