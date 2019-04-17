|
CANISTEO - Helen W. Fullmer, 89, of Eleventh Street, passed away Monday morning (April 15, 2019) peacefully at home.
Born in Prattsburgh, N.Y., Oct. 20, 1929, a daughter of George and Esther (Smith) Wraight, she had resided in Canisteo since 2000. Prior to her move to Canisteo she and her husband Clifford lived in Bath and before that they owned and operated a farm between Avoca and Prattsburgh where they spent the majority of their lives. In later years, Helen was known as the "Cookie Lady" as she often baked more than 70 dozen cookies a year. Helen loved to crochet. Most notably, for over 20 years she has knitted and donated baby hats to Noyes Hospital and in the past to Ira Davenport Hospital. She was a woman of strong faith. She was a strong, caring woman, who loved her family and friends. One of her favorite past times was taking care of her gardens.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Clifford Fullmer on May 23, 2006; two brothers, Duane and Gordon Wraight; as well as a sister, Shirley Manroe.
She is survived by her daughter, Susanne (Paul) Kothen of Canisteo; a special friend, Don McManus of Hornell; a granddaughter, Amanda (Shawn) Kothen-Walsh of Pittsburgh, Pa.; a grandson, Jason (Maureen) Kothen of Fort Worth, Texas; two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Lucas Kothen and a Kothen-Walsh on the way, as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family is being assisted by David W. Ames, Director.
The family will be present on Saturday (April 20, 2019) from 1-2 p.m., at the Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 6 Spruce St., Canisteo. A memorial service will be held immediately following calling hours at 2 p.m. in the funeral home, Rev. Shannon Brumfield officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations to the Canisteo Ambulance Corps.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 17, 2019