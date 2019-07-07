|
|
WELLSVILLE - Henry "John" Reuning IV, 72, of 27 School St., passed away on Thursday (July 4, 2019) at Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira. He was born Feb. 4, 1947 in Wellsville, the son of H. John "Jack" and Louella (Weirich) Reuning.
John was a 1966 graduate of Wellsville High School, and during his high school years, he worked at Reuning's Bakery in Wellsville; a family business that continued from 1890 to 1966. He attended the Rochester Business Institute, and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was formerly employed by the Wellsville Daily Reporter, Worthington Corporation, the Wellsville Bake Shop, the Sears Catalog Store in Wellsville, and was a Steward for the Wellsville Elks Lodge for many years. In addition, he was a bus driver for the Wellsville Central School System, a bartender for the Wellsville Moose Lodge, a Certified NYS Escort Driver, and for 10 years, he drove an 18 wheeler for Covered Wagon Train of Hornell. Two childhood dreams were accomplished during his lifetime, driving an 18 wheeler and flying an airplane.
John was a 50 year member and Past Exalted Ruler of the Wellsville Elks Lodge 1495, a 50-year member of the Morrison-Hayes Post 702, American Legion, a member of the Wellsville Moose Lodge 601, and a member of the former First Congregational Church in Wellsville. John was a Big Band enthusiast, and had the pleasure of meeting Ray Eberle, who sang for the Glen Miller Orchestra.
He is survived by his mother, Louella Reuning of Wellsville and several cousins.
Friends are invited to a memorial service on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 7 p.m., at the J.W. Embser Sons Funeral Home in Wellsville. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Please consider memorial donations to the Wellsville Elks Lodge Scholarship Fund, the Wellsville Volunteer Ambulance Corps, the SPCA Serving Allegany County, or any .
To leave on-line condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on July 7, 2019