ARKPORT - Herbert L. "Herb" Zuschin, 93, of 7978 State Route 36, Arkport, died early Tuesday morning (July 14, 2020) at Elderwood at Hornell Nursing Facility, following a long illness.
Born in Akron, Ohio on Oct. 4, 1926, he was the son of Louis and Susan (Besterci) Zuschin.
Herb grew up in Akron, Ohio and later resided in Detroit, Mich. where he graduated from the University of Detroit High School (class of 1944). He received his Master's Degree in Engineering from Wayne State University in Detroit.
He was a Veteran of the US Army and was stationed in Fort Belvoir in Virginia during the Korean Conflict, earning the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.
Following his honorable discharge from the US Army, Herb was employed in the Engineering Department of Manhattan College in New York City. While working at Manhattan College, he met his future wife, Anne Farnan at the Newman Club at Columbia University. They were married at St. Raymond's Roman Catholic Church in New York City on July 11, 1959.
Residing in Connecticut for ten years, Herb served as Department Head at J.M. Wright High School in Stamford, CT.
Moving to Greenwood, N.Y. in 1970, Herb had been employed in the Engineering Department at the Alfred State College (SUNY Alfred), retiring in 1991. He and Anne resided in Greenwood for 40 years before moving to Arkport in 2010. For about 22 years they resided in Tucson, Ariz. during the winter months.
Herb had been a communicant of St. Mary's Church of Rexville and later a communicant of St. Brendan & St. Jude Parish in Almond where he served as a Eucharistic Minister. More recently he was a member of Our Lady of the Valley Parish and a communicant of St. Ann's Church of Hornell.
In addition to his parents, Herb was preceded in death by his son, Mark H. Zuschin, who died Dec. 10, 2013.
Surviving are his wife, Anne Zuschin; two daughters, Kathryn Zuschin of San Francisco, Calif. and Mary Anne (Paul) Tytka of Buffalo; one son, Paul (Dana) Zuschin of San Diego, Calif.; two grandchildren, Matthew and Sean Tytka.
At Herb's request there will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 1:30 p.m., at St. Mary's Church of Rexville with burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Rexville, N.Y.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.
Herb's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name be made to a charity of the donor's choice
.
