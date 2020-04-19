|
|
HORNELL - Homer Lewis, 78, a resident of Gypsy Hill Road, passed away Thursday (April 16, 2020) at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania.
Born in Hornell, May 4, 1941, the son of Homer and Helen Lautenslager Lewis, he had resided in Hornell his entire life. He was a graduate of Hornell High School, and had been employed as a welder at Foster Wheeler in Dansville for several years.
Homer was a member the Hornell Moose Lodge and the Hornell American Legion Post. Homer will be remembered as an enthusiastic New York Yankees fan, loved raising chickens at his home, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Homer served his country as a member of the United States Navy during the Vietnam Conflict.
He was predeceased by his parents; his son, Jeremiah Lewis in 1993; his sister; Julie Harding; and his brother, Louis Lewis.
Surviving are his daughter, Victoria (Robert) Ciccone of Monaca, Pa.; two grandchildren, Joshua Mudrick and Rocco Cantanzarite; brothers and sisters, including John and Raymond Nesbit, Nancy Brutsman, Helen Stephens, and Twyla Bates.
To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or on [email protected] The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown, Director at Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home of Hornell.
Honoring Homer's wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020