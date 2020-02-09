|
COHOCTON - Hope E. (Washburn) Smith, 60, passed away peacefully at the Vincent House in Wayland, N.Y. on Friday (Feb. 7, 2020) after a courageous battle with cancer.
Hope was born on May 14, 1959 in Wayland, a daughter of the late Robert Washburn and Betty (Fairbrother) Gonyea.
Hope was a graduate of Wayland Central School and worked at the Gunlocke Company for several years in Wayland. She enjoyed reading and swapping paperback books with both of her sisters.
Hope is survived by her son, MacKenzie Smith and his dad, Robert Smith; her sisters, Joan (John) Bernhard, Jane Sprague (Doug Lawrence); her brothers, Doug (Diane) Sick, David (Debbie) Sick, Donald (Sandy) Bartholomew and Robert Washburn Jr.; many nieces, nephews and their extended families; and special friends, Larry and Carol Hammond.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to the Ann and Carl Meyers Cancer Center (111 Clara Barton St., Dansville, NY 14437); Sully & the Ladies in Pink (9605 Nunda-Dalton Road, Dalton, NY 14836); Embrace Your Sisters (Box 322, Canandaigua, NY 14424); or the Vincent House (Box 566, Wayland, NY 14572).
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020