AVOCA - Hugh E. Jones, Sr., 89, of Route 415, passed away Monday morning (April 29, 2019) at the Fred & Harriett Taylor Nursing Home in Bath, following a short illness.
He was born in North Hornell on May 5, 1929, a son of the late Orlo Dewey Jones and Hazel Margaret (Hammond) Jones. On July 13, 1963 he was married to Betty Ann (Learn) Jones, who survives.
He had two sons, Jeffrey Allen Jones of North Carolina and Hugh E. Jones, Jr. (by first marriage) of Wisconsin; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his siblings, Hildreth Hammond, Harriett Naumilket, Zada Perry, Harold, Howard and Homer Jones.
Hugh was an auto dealership manager most of his adult life. He served with the Navy after World War II and before the Korean Conflict.
Hugh was an avid bowler and bowled in tournaments across the country. He also enjoyed golf.
The Avoca Funeral Home, 22 N. Main St., Avoca is honored to serve the family of Hugh E. Jones, Sr.
There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held in his memory at 11 a.m., Friday (May 3, 2019) at Valley View Cemetery, Avoca.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in his memory to their favorite charity.
Online condolences or remembrances of Hugh are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 1, 2019