ALFRED, N.Y. - Hugh Woodie Lange ("Woodie"), 86, of Alfred, passed away peacefully on Father's Day, June 21, 2020 at the Wentworth Senior Living facility in Portsmouth, NH after an extended illness. Woodie was a devoted father and grandfather, a loving husband, an enthusiastic golfer, an avid sports fan, a profound lover of the outdoors, and a dedicated administrator at Alfred University.
Born on Sept. 2, 1933 in Belle Vernon, PA, he was the son of Hugh Henry and Catherine Frances Lange. He attended high school in Belle Vernon before graduating from Allegheny College in Meadville, PA, and completing his MBA at the University of Pittsburgh.
He began his professional career at the Federal Reserve Bank in Pittsburgh, and then moved on to the business office at Carnegie Mellon University, also in Pittsburgh. Woodie interviewed for a position at Alfred University in 1970 and fell in love with the town and the idea of raising his family in the Alfred community. He accepted the offer to become Controller, and stayed with the University until his retirement in 1998.
Woodie loved his home and life in Alfred. He was especially proud of the barn he designed and constructed with his family, and endlessly enjoyed the woods and pond on his property. He spent countless hours coaching and attending his children's sporting and other activities. He instilled in them a deep love of family, passion for hobbies, hard work ethic, and unwavering generosity. Woodie was tightly woven into the Alfred University community. Staff, faculty, and students alike would call him by name and stop to talk wherever he went on campus, and he was notorious for his dedication to the football team and for arriving hours before the game to claim his seat. Woodie was also a dedicated communicant of the Alfred Union University Church. His other passions included woodworking, genealogy, a late-life love of gardening, and of course, the Pittsburgh Steelers. After retiring, he enjoyed golfing, visiting family, attending sporting and music events, becoming an ice cream connoisseur, and traveling with his wife of 16 years, Susan Clinger Lange ("Sue"), who survives him. For health reasons he spent the final years of his life in Portsmouth in her loving care and devoted company.
Woodie is also survived by his former spouse, Carol Reed Lange, and their five children and partners, Cathy (Jeff) Long, Linda (Bob) Malecky, Bob Lange (Michel Rondon), John (Jacqueline) Lange, and Scott Lange. He deeply loved and greatly enjoyed his twelve grandchildren, who loved him greatly in return, Kelly, Katie, and Molly Long; Bryan, Nathan, and Maggie Malecky; Nicholas, Brooke, and Ethan Lange; and Cameron, Peyton, and Sawyer Lange. Woodie likewise embraced and loved Sue's three children and spouses: Beth (Jim) Benson, Jean (John) Yorio, and Cheryl (David) LaPrade. He was fortunate to be part of their lives and families and to enjoy an active and loving relationship with Sue's seven grandchildren, Jamie and Kelly Benson; Jordan, David, and Sara Yorio; and Ben and Matthew LaPrade. Woodie is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Woodie was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, John "Jack" Lange; and a sister, Wilma Heasley.
The family will hold a private ceremony, but please visit www.remickgendron.com to view Woodie's memorial website and share condolences and memories on his tribute wall.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the Alfred Union University Church (www.unionuniversitychurch.org; 29 N. Main St., Alfred, NY 14802), or a charity of your choice.
Born on Sept. 2, 1933 in Belle Vernon, PA, he was the son of Hugh Henry and Catherine Frances Lange. He attended high school in Belle Vernon before graduating from Allegheny College in Meadville, PA, and completing his MBA at the University of Pittsburgh.
He began his professional career at the Federal Reserve Bank in Pittsburgh, and then moved on to the business office at Carnegie Mellon University, also in Pittsburgh. Woodie interviewed for a position at Alfred University in 1970 and fell in love with the town and the idea of raising his family in the Alfred community. He accepted the offer to become Controller, and stayed with the University until his retirement in 1998.
Woodie loved his home and life in Alfred. He was especially proud of the barn he designed and constructed with his family, and endlessly enjoyed the woods and pond on his property. He spent countless hours coaching and attending his children's sporting and other activities. He instilled in them a deep love of family, passion for hobbies, hard work ethic, and unwavering generosity. Woodie was tightly woven into the Alfred University community. Staff, faculty, and students alike would call him by name and stop to talk wherever he went on campus, and he was notorious for his dedication to the football team and for arriving hours before the game to claim his seat. Woodie was also a dedicated communicant of the Alfred Union University Church. His other passions included woodworking, genealogy, a late-life love of gardening, and of course, the Pittsburgh Steelers. After retiring, he enjoyed golfing, visiting family, attending sporting and music events, becoming an ice cream connoisseur, and traveling with his wife of 16 years, Susan Clinger Lange ("Sue"), who survives him. For health reasons he spent the final years of his life in Portsmouth in her loving care and devoted company.
Woodie is also survived by his former spouse, Carol Reed Lange, and their five children and partners, Cathy (Jeff) Long, Linda (Bob) Malecky, Bob Lange (Michel Rondon), John (Jacqueline) Lange, and Scott Lange. He deeply loved and greatly enjoyed his twelve grandchildren, who loved him greatly in return, Kelly, Katie, and Molly Long; Bryan, Nathan, and Maggie Malecky; Nicholas, Brooke, and Ethan Lange; and Cameron, Peyton, and Sawyer Lange. Woodie likewise embraced and loved Sue's three children and spouses: Beth (Jim) Benson, Jean (John) Yorio, and Cheryl (David) LaPrade. He was fortunate to be part of their lives and families and to enjoy an active and loving relationship with Sue's seven grandchildren, Jamie and Kelly Benson; Jordan, David, and Sara Yorio; and Ben and Matthew LaPrade. Woodie is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Woodie was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, John "Jack" Lange; and a sister, Wilma Heasley.
The family will hold a private ceremony, but please visit www.remickgendron.com to view Woodie's memorial website and share condolences and memories on his tribute wall.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the Alfred Union University Church (www.unionuniversitychurch.org; 29 N. Main St., Alfred, NY 14802), or a charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jun. 26, 2020.