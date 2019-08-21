|
HORNELL - Ida R. Hults, 95, of Madison Avenue, passed away Tuesday morning (Aug. 20, 2019) at Elderwood at Hornell.
Born in Canisteo, June 25, 1924, the daughter of Lowell and Mabel Covel Butler, she had resided in Hornell since 1957. Ida was employed for 41 years at the former Marion-Rohr's in Hornell. For several years, Ida assisted her husband in the operation of their "Farm on the Swale." She had a great love for flowers and enjoyed tending her flower gardens.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Miles Hults; sisters, Ella O'Dell, Ethel Sanford and Mary Campbell; her brothers, Charles, Glen, Duane, and Newell Butler; her daughter-in-law, Gloria Hults; as well as her step-children, Dorceil Moran, Lloyd and Roger Hults.
She is survived by her son, Bernard A. Hults Sr. of Hornell; her step-daughter, Helen Hults Jones of Cameron; two sisters, Blanche Campbell of Greenwood and Shirley (Robert) Ross of Guilford, N.Y.; five grandchildren, Bernard (Denise) Hults Jr., Benjamin (Beth) Hults, Roger ("Sam") Hults, Brett Hults and Rebecca Hults; step-grandchildren, Jeff and Brenda Parmalee; four great-grandchildren, Tyler Hults, Collin Hults, Kaitlyn Hults and Teal Hults; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on [email protected] The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown, Director.
The family will be present to receive friends on Friday (Aug. 23, 2019) from 4 until 7 p.m., at the Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 354 Canisteo St., Hornell. Funeral services will be held following calling hours at 7 p.m., with Rev. Brian Diffenbacher officiating. Committal services will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Canisteo on Saturday (Aug. 24, 2019) at 11 a.m.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Aug. 21, 2019