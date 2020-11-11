Ira Francis Thurber Jr. (Fran), 80, passed away peacefully after a long-term illness on Nov. 3, 2020 in Bakersfield, California. Fran's devoted wife Gloria of 56 years was by his side when Fran went to be with the Lord. Fran is preceded in death by his father Ira and mother Florence and is survived by three sisters, Sandra (Shaw), Joan (Watkins), and Karen (Knapp).



Fran was born June 8, 1940 in Elmira, N.Y., attended Horseheads high school and upon graduation attended the Buffalo Bible Institute for two years prior to enlisting in the United States Air Force. Upon completing basic training and fire fighter school, Fran was assigned to Loring Air Force Base in Limestone, Maine where Fran met his future bride Gloria while attending a Sunday morning church service at the former Reformed Baptist Church in Fort Fairfield, Maine.



After military service Fran and Gloria relocated to Canandaigua and Arkport, N.Y., before becoming longtime residents of Hornell, N.Y. shortly after the flood of 1972. Fran worked for the Village of Alfred until retirement.



Fran and Gloria raised four children, Stephen (Bibbianna), David (April), Dale and Lisa (J.C. Perez) and have five grandchildren and three great- grandchildren.



In his later years Fran enjoyed road trips to Maine visiting friends and family, a spirited game of Hand and Foot, camping at Kanakadea State Park with good friends Harold and Susan and was an avid sports fan. He could often be seen in the stands supporting his local team, the Hornell Dodgers. He also enjoyed spending time watching the Yankees and the Bills.



Fran was a member of Buena Vista Wesleyan Church in Canisteo and New Hope Wesleyan Church in Hornell.



The family would like to acknowledge their heartfelt gratitude to both church congregations and the Hornell community for providing care and support giving Fran a better life in his latter years.



The family appreciates as a remembrance to donate to Buena Vista Wesleyan or New Hope Wesleyan church in memoriam.



Interment, with military honors, will be held at the convenience of the family at Bath National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



