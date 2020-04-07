|
|
WEST ALMOND - Irene L. George, of 3166 George Road, passed away peacefully on Saturday (April 4, 2020) at UR St. James Hospital.
She was born May 23, 1932 in Greenwood, the daughter of Elwin Elmer and Louella May (Gayhart) Wheaton. She was a lifelong area resident, attending Alfred-Almond Central School. On February 14, 1950, she married Bernard "Beaver" George, who predeceased her on May 27, 2006. Together they ran the family farm in West Almond. Irene was a member of the Birdsall Grange, Pomona Grange, Home Bureau, and was very active in the Allegany County Fair for many years. She was a communicant of St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church in Belfast, and had been a communicant of the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church until it was closed. She also had served on the Election Board for the Town of West Almond for many years.
Her donuts were a hit at the Fair Board meetings, and she was known for making the best baked beans around. Irene enjoyed crocheting lap blankets, baby blankets, socks, and hats that were sent to nursing homes and hospitals in the area. Her family will cherish all the pillows and blankets she made for them.
She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Bernard, her son Louis George in 2003, her sisters Thelma Miller, Linda Stuck, and Virginia Wilcox, and her brothers Richard Wheaton and Robert Wheaton.
She is survived by her daughters Susie George of West Almond, Brenda (Bob) Spencer of Farmersville, her sons Gary (Rita) George of West Almond and David (Nancy) George of West Almond, her daughter-in-law Bertha George of West Almond, her sisters Shirley (Chuck) Fox of Almond and Janice Briggs of Almond, 11 grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Almond, and a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are with Brown & Powers Funeral Home in Angelica. To send a remembrance please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on Facebook @brownpowersfh, the family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV.
Memorials can be made to Birdsall Grange c/o Norma Polanowski 5996 County Rte 16, Belfast, NY 14711 or The Angelica Ambulance Squad PO Box 154 Angelica, New York 14709.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 7, 2020