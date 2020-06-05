HORNELL - Irene M. Mauro, 90, formerly of Pine Street in Hornell and for the last several years, a resident of Updyke's Willow Ridge, died Thursday, June 4, 2020 following a lengthy illness.
Born in Troupsburg, NY on Feb. 12, 1930, she was the daughter of Joseph and Hazel (Paul) Moore.
Irene grew up in the Hornell-Canisteo area and was a graduate of Hornell High School (class of 1947). She had been employed for several years as a telephone operator for the former New York Telephone Company.
When her children were younger, Irene spent many busy years as a Cub Scout Den Leader, Homeroom Mother for classes at Lincoln School, Blue Bird and Camp Fire Leader, religious education teacher, and was also active in the Lincoln School PTA.
In later years, Irene babysat the children of several teachers at Lincoln School and then babysat her own grandchildren for several years.
Irene was a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother, attending countless concerts, recitals, plays, and sporting events over the years. She loved to bake and cook for her family, especially apple pies and raviolis. She also enjoyed reading, crocheting and gardening.
She was a member of Our Lady of the Valley Parish and for many years had been a communicant of St. Ignatius Loyola Church, where she served as sacristan and was active in the operation and maintenance of the Church. More recently, she was a communicant of St. Ann's Church. Irene also made and donated countless rosaries to Father Bill Brown for his missions in Peru.
Irene had been a member of the Rosary and Altar Society of St. Ignatius Church, Catholic Daughters of America and the Ladies of Columbus. Throughout the years, she also enjoyed playing cards with her friends. Irene loved spending her summer months with her family at their cottage on Waneta Lake.
She will be fondly remembered as a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be sadly missed and forever loved by those whose lives she touched.
She was married on Oct. 16, 1948 to Salvatore "Tootie" Mauro, who died Feb. 26, 2008. She was also preceded in death by her parents; her step father, James Soble; her sister, Barbara Kelly; her brother, James Soble, Jr.; brothers-in-law Dale Lamphier and Carl Mauro; and sisters-in-law, Jean Mauro, Anne Mauro and Marguerite Mauro.
Surviving are three sons, Thomas (Ann) Mauro of Cohocton, Ronald (Suzanne) Mauro of Almond and Robert (Pauline Shaw) Mauro of Arkport; one daughter, Teresa (Andy) Williams of Hornell; one sister, Genevieve Lamphier of Canisteo; nine grandchildren, Angela (David) Trautman, Michael (Jenn Fish) Mauro, Raymond (Shelby Hosmer) Mauro, Dr. John (Yihong) Mauro, Daniel (Dr. Vivian Shaw) Mauro, Dr. Marisa (Charley Howe) Mauro, Nicholas (Jerry Walsh) Mauro, Meghann Williams and Kristen Williams; eight great-grandchildren, Joseph Trautman, Nathaniel Trautman, Baylie Mauro, Bentley Mauro, Sofia Mauro, Rhys Howe, Rhett Howe, Torin Howe; and several nieces and nephews.
Irene's family would like to thank all of the staff at Updyke's Willow Ridge who took such great care of her and treated her like family during her time there. They would also like to thank the staff of Care First for their loving care over the last several months.
Because of the COVID19 pandemic, there will be no public calling hours. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Ann's Church in Hornell at the convenience of the immediate family followed by committal prayers and interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Town of Fremont.
The Funeral Mass for Irene Mauro will be streamed via Facebook Live and can be viewed on the Dagon Funeral Home Facebook page on Tuesday at 10 a.m., by visiting www.facebook.com/dagonfuneralhome. The video will remain available for viewing on our Facebook page for 30 days.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, NY.
Irene's family request that memorial contributions in her name be made to Our Lady of the Valley Parish, 27 Erie Ave., Hornell, NY 14843; Golisano Children's Hospital, 150 Crittenden Blvd., Rochester, NY 14642; or The Hornell Area Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, NY 14843.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jun. 5, 2020.