Mann Funeral Home
44 N State St
Nunda, NY 14517
(585) 468-2430
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Nunda United Methodist Church
Irene R. Gallton Obituary
NUNDA - Irene R. Gallton, 95, of Nunda, died Nov. 1, 2019.

She was born Dec. 27, 1923 in the Town of Portage to the late Abraham and Rita Parker.

She was predeceased by husband, Burdette; and brother, Albert.

She is survived by daughter, Ronnalee and her husband Philip Maker of Dalton; two sons, David (Lori) Gallton of New Holland, Pa. and Michael (Karen) Gallton of Nunda; six grandchildren, Rennay, Theresa, Dan, Rebecca, Kevin and Travis; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Mann Funeral Home in Nunda on Tuesday, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral services will take place on Wednesday at the Nunda United Methodist Church at 11 a.m., Pastor Ann Robinson officiating. Burial will be in Union Cemetery in Dalton.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Nunda United Methodist Church.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019
