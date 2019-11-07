|
DANSVILLE - Ivan "Ike" Miller, beloved husband, father, and friend was called to his final place of rest on Oct. 31, 2019, in Wayland, N.Y.
He was born to Carl and Ivah Miller on March 3, 1933 in Kysorville, N.Y. He grew up in Dansville and spent time working at Foster Wheeler Energy Corp before going Into the US Army in 1951 where he served in Korea until his discharge in 1954.
He met the love of his life in California in 1957 and always called her his "Beach Girl." They were married in Las Vegas and their two children Christal and Scott were born in Santa Monica, California. In 1963 they moved from California to his hometown of Dansville where he worked for Foster Wheeler Energy Corp. as a welder until his retirement in 1995. He was a wonderful carpenter and remodeled many of our homes.
He was a member of the Union Hose, Lions Club, Kiwanis Club in Geneseo, VFW, American Legion, both in Palm Coast, Florida, and Dansville, NY, and ABC Boat Club in Palm Coast, Florida. He loved feeding the birds and all animals especially the Dobermans he has had for the past 40 years.
He loved and was devoted to his wife RoseAnn of over 60 years and his adored daughter Christal "Christy', and Son Scott who survives as well as dear friend and "Buddy" Alex Basset, and many close friends who are like family
Military honors followed by a memorial celebration will take place on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 11 a.m., at the Daniel Goho Post 87 of The American Legion, 34 Elizabeth St., in Dansville. Interment will be in Greenmount Cemetery.
Online remembrances may be left at HindleFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are by Hindle Funeral Home, Inc. 271 Main St., Dansville.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Vincent House, 310 Second Ave., Wayland, N.Y. 14572.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 7, 2019