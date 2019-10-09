Home

John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street
Tonawanda, NY 14150
(716) 693-1551
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street
Tonawanda, NY 14150
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi RC Church
150 Broad St.
Tonawanda, NY
J. Joseph McNeill Obituary
TONAWANDA - J. Joseph McNeill, 88, of the City of Tonawanda, died unexpectedly Oct. 6, 2019 at his residence.

Loving husband of 62 years to Jean O. (nee Greene) McNeill; talkative father of Joseph (Irene) McNeill, Maureen (Richard) Napoli, Marcia (Mark) Saltarelli and James (Jill) McNeill; grandfather of Erin (Bo), Sara (Mike), Hilary (Mario), Lukas (Jill), Rachel, JJ, Mark, Adam, Kyle, Emily and Patrick; great-grandfather of Austin, Connor, Ava and Max; brother of Leon (Mary Jane) and Emmett (Patricia) McNeill; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Joe retired from Ashland Oil in 1992. He was a Life Member of the Eldredge Bicycle Club, a member and Past Commodore of the Anerald Boat Club, Honorary Member of the Niagara Hose Volunteer Fire Company, founding member of the Town of West Union Volunteer Fire Department, active member and Head Usher of St. Francis of Assisi Church and a member of Ashland Oil Retirees Club.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 9 from 6-8 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 10 from 4-8 p.m. at John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad streets) in Tonawanda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 11 in St. Francis of Assisi RC Church, 150 Broad St., in Tonawanda. Everyone welcome. Please assemble at the church. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial contributions are preferred to St. Francis of Assisi Church or to Golisano Upstate Children's Hospital, Syracuse, N.Y.

Condolences may be shared at www.rothfuneral.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Oct. 9, 2019
