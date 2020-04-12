|
HORNELL - Jack E. Rose Sr., 96, of 245 Mill Hollow Crossing, Rochester, NY, formerly of Hornell, died early Saturday morning (April 11, 2020) following a long illness.
Born in Hornell, NY on May 8, 1923, he was the son of John and Theresa (Neu) Rose.
Jack grew up in Canisteo and was a graduate of Canisteo High School (class of 1941).
Jack served his country during WWII from 1942 - 1947 in the US Army Air Corp as a Radio Operator on the B-24 bombers. He was attached to the 445th Bomb Group 703rd Squadron, flying 16 missions over Germany and based in England.
Following his honorable discharge in 1947 from the US Army Air Corp, Jack resided in the Andover area for several years and had been employed as a machinist at the Air Preheater Corp. He was also employed as a machinist at the former Erie Lackawanna shops in Hornell, retiring in 1987.
Jack lived in Deming and Roswell, New Mexico for close to 20 years, Gilbert, AZ for nine years with his son Jack Jr. and has lived in Rochester, NY since 2018 with his daughter Teresa. He had been a member of the First Baptist Church of Hornell and was also an active member of the Hornell American Legion, life member of the Hornell VFW and a member and past Governor of the Hornell Moose Lodge.
Jack was an avid Buffalo Bills Football Fan (especially during the Super Bowl years) and also enjoyed rooting for the New York Mets and the Boston Red Sox. He loved watching the old western movies on TV and reminiscing about his experiences in the Army Air Corps. His greatest joy, however, was his relationship with his children, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by three former wives, Bertie (Cartwright) who died in 2012, Mary (Fessenden) who died in 1993, and Jessie (Harper) who died in 2013.
Surviving are three daughters, Martha (Bob) Panter of Hornell, Diane (Doug) Sick of Hornell and Teresa (Dennis) Price of Rochester; one son, Jack (Shawna) Rose JR of Lorain Ohio; nine grandchildren, Dennis Jr., Michael, Kari Anne, Janene, Jamie, Stacey, Denise, Jason, and Nicole; 21 great-grandchildren; and a special nephew, Ronny Trail.
At Jack's request there will be no calling hours. A private Memorial Service with military honors will be held at the Bath National Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, NY.
Jack's family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name be made to the Hornell Area Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, NY 14843.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020