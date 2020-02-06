|
HORNELL - Jack France, 69, formerly of Hornell, passed away on Jan. 18, 2020 at his home in West Tulsa, Okla. after a long battle with cancer.
He graduated from Hornell High in 1968. Jack worked mostly in the trucking industry along with a stint in the US Navy during the Vietnam era, receiving an honorable discharge.
He was an avid sports fan who loved the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Yankees.
He is survived by two daughters, Michelle of West Tulsa and Christina (Ken) Fisher of Cattaraugus, NY; one son, Devon of Oklahoma; four grandsons, Tyler, Zachary, Anthony and Derik; four brothers, Barry (Sharon) of Coweta, Okla., Lonnie of Almond, Dick (Joanie) and Jim of Hornell; and one sister, Darcie of Hornell.
He was predeceased by a son, Robert France, father Walter, mother Illa, and a brother, Ricky.
Jack chose to be cremated and his ashes to remain with his daughters.
He will be greatly missed.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Feb. 6, 2020