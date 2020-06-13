Jackie Frances (Zerfass) Beyer, 94, passed away on June 6, 2020 at Fairport Baptist Homes in Fairport, N.Y. Her family thanks the staff of Fairport Baptist Homes and the entire facility for their kind, affectionate and professional care, especially during the current pandemic.
Jackie was born in her home in Dansville, N.Y. on July 16, 1925, to Milton and Frances Zerfass. Mom grew up on the Zerfass farm that was built in 1814 along with her sister Virginia (Ginnie). She graduated from Dansville High School in 1943. Jackie then went to nursing school and planned on being a nurse but soon met the love her life, Dr. Theodore (Ted) Beyer. Ted was a veterinarian, practicing in Hornell. They bought a home there, built a hospital and raised four children: Chuck, Ted Jr., Debbie, Bonnie and many dogs and cats! Jackie worked hard keeping everything running smoothly for her husband and all of her children every single day. They bought a cottage on Conesus Lake in 1957. This is where they spent summers. Jackie would cook whatever her children caught from the lake. She loved gardening, animals, and family. In turn she taught her children to love them too. The house was continuously full of animals of all sorts. Jackie was a caretaker; not only for her own mother but for her husband who became ill. Jackie continued to live on Conesus Lake until transitioning late with her daughter, Debbie and then to Fairport Baptist last year.
Jackie is survived by her sons and daughters, Charles (Bonnie) Beyer of Normandy Park, WA.; Ted (Janet) Beyer of Ridgefield, WA.; Deborah Beyer of Rochester, NY.; Bonnie (Glenn) Gotshall of Lake Leelanau Mi. Eight grandchildren, Alex and Krista Beyer; Dean and Gretchen Beyer; Steven Martini; Robby, Danny, and Jamie Gotshall and three great grandchildren; Teddy, Wolfgang, and Maxwell.
Private interment will take place next to her husband Ted and parents Milton and Frances Zerfass at the Greenlawn Cemetery, Dansville. Ref. Hindle Funeral Home Inc., 271 Main St., Dansville. Online remembrances may be left at HindlefuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Hornell Area Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, N.Y., 14843: or Lollypop Farm, 99 Victor Road, Rochester, N.Y. 14450
Jackie was born in her home in Dansville, N.Y. on July 16, 1925, to Milton and Frances Zerfass. Mom grew up on the Zerfass farm that was built in 1814 along with her sister Virginia (Ginnie). She graduated from Dansville High School in 1943. Jackie then went to nursing school and planned on being a nurse but soon met the love her life, Dr. Theodore (Ted) Beyer. Ted was a veterinarian, practicing in Hornell. They bought a home there, built a hospital and raised four children: Chuck, Ted Jr., Debbie, Bonnie and many dogs and cats! Jackie worked hard keeping everything running smoothly for her husband and all of her children every single day. They bought a cottage on Conesus Lake in 1957. This is where they spent summers. Jackie would cook whatever her children caught from the lake. She loved gardening, animals, and family. In turn she taught her children to love them too. The house was continuously full of animals of all sorts. Jackie was a caretaker; not only for her own mother but for her husband who became ill. Jackie continued to live on Conesus Lake until transitioning late with her daughter, Debbie and then to Fairport Baptist last year.
Jackie is survived by her sons and daughters, Charles (Bonnie) Beyer of Normandy Park, WA.; Ted (Janet) Beyer of Ridgefield, WA.; Deborah Beyer of Rochester, NY.; Bonnie (Glenn) Gotshall of Lake Leelanau Mi. Eight grandchildren, Alex and Krista Beyer; Dean and Gretchen Beyer; Steven Martini; Robby, Danny, and Jamie Gotshall and three great grandchildren; Teddy, Wolfgang, and Maxwell.
Private interment will take place next to her husband Ted and parents Milton and Frances Zerfass at the Greenlawn Cemetery, Dansville. Ref. Hindle Funeral Home Inc., 271 Main St., Dansville. Online remembrances may be left at HindlefuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Hornell Area Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, N.Y., 14843: or Lollypop Farm, 99 Victor Road, Rochester, N.Y. 14450
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jun. 13, 2020.