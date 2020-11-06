1/1
Jackie Schaffer

BATH, N.Y. - Jackie Schaffer, 51, passed away peacefully with family at her side after a short battle with cancer on Nov. 1, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her mother and best friend, Phyllis "Flip" Ferris, and her dog, Bubby.

Jackie is survived by her son, Kristopher Schaffer; her grand-dog, Sapphire; her father, David Ferris; sister, Michelle Schaffer; brothers, Billy Schaffer and Danny Ferris; nephew and nieces, Brett Schaffer (Reagan Ball), Brittiny Blodgett (Camden Lawrence), Alicia (Kevin) Gallagher, and Nicole Jimerson; and 5 ½ great nieces and nephews.

Jackie was born April 19, 1969 in Urbana, N.Y. The most important thing to Jackie was her family. She treasured her son and loved her nephew and nieces like her children. Jackie cared deeply, pouring herself into caring for the ones she loved. She baked delicious treats, especially around the holidays (Super Bowl included). She loved dogs, being warm, spending time at the family cabin, buying birthday and Christmas gifts for the children in her life, traveling, football, and having a good laugh with her friends and family. She hated winter so it was fitting that she left us on the night of the first snow.

Jackie was beloved by many and will be sorely missed.

There will be no prior calling hours. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Eagles Autism Foundation https://www.philadelphiaeagles.com/eaglesautismfoundation/.

To leave an online condolence or share a memory, please visit www.dagonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dagon Funeral Home
38 Church St
Hornell, NY 14843
(607) 324-3500
