|
|
FLORIDA CITY, Fla. - Jacqueline R. (Beckhorn) Butler, 62, of Florida City, Fla., died on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 in Florida City.
Jackie was born on Oct. 29, 1956 in Blossburg, Pa. She was the daughter of Howard and Winifred Beckhorn. She was one of nine siblings.
She had two sisters who preceded her in death, Jane Kelly and Christine Estrada.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Steve Butler; two sons, Ervin Elias and Howard Elias; two step-sons, Mike Butler and Allen Butler; five grandchildren; her siblings, Lanny Beckhorn, Carlyle Beckhorn, Creed Beckhorn, Mark Beckhorn, Roy Beckhorn and Winifred Beckhorn; and lots of nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1607 Main St. Woodhull, N.Y. on Saturday, Nov. 2. The family will be in attendance at 10 a.m. to greet any visitors. A memorial service will follow there at 11 a.m. with Rev. Brian Diffenbacher officiating.
A celebration of life will be held at the Osceola Fire Station, Osceola, Pa. following the memorial service.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Oct. 29, 2019