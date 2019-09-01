Home

Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home
354 Canisteo St.
Hornell, NY 14843
(607) 324-2341
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home
354 Canisteo St.
Hornell, NY 14843
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home
354 Canisteo St.
Hornell, NY 14843
Jacqueline M. Howard


1954 - 2019
Jacqueline M. Howard Obituary
HORNELL - Jacqueline M. Howard, 65, of Old Big Creek Road, passed away Thursday (Aug. 29, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

Born in Hornell, June 17, 1954, the daughter of Robert C. and Delia Woodworth Burleson, she had resided in this area all her life. She had been employed at several area businesses including the former Baker's Taxi Service, and as a caregiver in the area. She enjoyed crocheting and playing cards.

She was predeceased by her parents; her daughter, Tammy Loper; two brothers, Robert and William Burleson; and two sisters, Phyllis Hall and Charlotte Mastin.

She is survived by her children, Shelly Wilson of Hornell, Harold Loper III of Hornell, Angela (Jeffrey) Hatch of Cazenovia, N.Y., Jason (April) Loper of Canisteo, Tracy (Sharneatra) Lopez of Florida, and Jeffrey Loper of Hornell; one sister, Marilyn Burleson of Hornell; grandchildren, Ashley Hatch, Dylon Loper, Hannah Robinson, Anthony Loper, Allison Robinson, Alexa Loper, Ace Loper, Kaydi Loper, Andrew Falco, Madison Stever, Charlee Stever and Logan English; one great-grandchild, Stella Loper; and several nieces and nephews.

To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or on Facebook @brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown, Director.

The family will be present to receive friends on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 354 Canisteo St., Hornell. Funeral services will be held directly following calling hours at 7 p.m., Rev. Pat Harrison officiating. Burial will be in Hartsville Center Cemetery, Hartsville, N.Y.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019
