WELLSVILLE - James A. Cicirello, 75, of 181 Stevens St., passed away at home on Thursday, June 18, 2020 with his family at his side. He was born Oct. 14, 1944 in Wellsville, the son of the late Anthony Chester and Ruth (Mathern) Cicirello. On April 28, 1973 in Wellsville he married Susan Johnson, who survives.
Jim was a 1962 graduate of Wellsville High school. He was first employed by Duff King Electrical Contractor and then Worthington Corporation in Wellsville for four years. He began his career at the Wellsville Police Department in 1970, and retired as Chief of the Department in 2005. He was a former member of the Genesee Hose Company # 5, co-founder of the Allegany County Rescue Squad, and a life-member of the Wellsville Volunteer Ambulance Corps, and Rescue Squad. He was a proud Ham Radio Operator with the call letters KA2AJH, and in 1992 he erected and co-owned the C & S Communications Tower on Alma Hill.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are two children, Scott A. (Jenise) Cicirello, and Jamie S. (Robert) Billings; 11 grandchildren, Lauren Cicirello, James A. Cicirello II, Quinn Cicirello, Craig Billings, Kyle (Jessica) Billings, Miranda (Aaron) Ervolino, Christopher (Payton) Billings, BaileaSue (David) Rounds, Erin Billings, Anthony Billings, and GracieSue Billings; seven great-grandchildren, Aiden, and Elizabeth Ervolino, Corbin, Molly, Ryan, Gavin, and Lucas Billings; a sister-in-law, Judy A. Cicirello; several nieces nephews, and special friends, William and Kathy Nash, Scott Whitney, Karen Martelle, Michael Baldwin, Dan and Annette Marsh, Jim Brizzee, and Matt and Kristy Evans.
He was predeceased in addition to his parents, by a brother, Lewis C. Cicirello; and uncle, James Mathern; and special friends, Dan Martelle, and Lois Brizzee.
Friends are invited to call on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the J. W. Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc. in Wellsville. A memorial service will follow visitation at 2 p.m. with Pastor Dennis Munro presiding. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Please consider memorial donations to the Wellsville Volunteer Ambulance Corps Rescue Squad.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jun. 19, 2020.