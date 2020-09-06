James Allen LaVerde passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.



Born in Hornell on June 3, 1945, he was the son of the late Robert and Naomi (Jackson) LaVerde.



Before relocating to Hendersonville, NC in 2019, Jim lived in Florida for over 40 years.



He was an avid golfer, having achieved three holes in one. One of Jim's proudest golfing adventures was when, on a trip to Ireland and Scotland in 2017 with his wife, Margaret "Maggie", he donated a club to the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The "Mashie" Club was used by Arthur Havers when he won the 1923 Open. The club is currently displayed in the Royal Troon Golf Club showcase along with a picture of Jim presenting the club to the Captain of Royal Troon. Jim carried this picture in his golf cart and proudly showed it to everyone he met. He also loved the outdoors, including fishing and hunting. He loved to point out the different birds and foliage (and hills "look at those hills, girls!") when traveling or showing family around his town. He had a wonderful sense of humor and his home was filled with laughter.



Jim was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Although he and Maggie were only together five years, they had many adventures and wonderful experiences. He loved with all his heart and always demonstrated that love. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his three daughters, Kimberly, Jennifer (Mike) Drapeau and Kathleen Leon; five grandchildren that he could not speak enough about with love and pride, Michael and Nicole Drapeau and Mason, Wyatt and Molly Leon. In addition, he is survived by his three sisters, Linda Fucci of Hornell, Arlette Lecceardone of Florida and Pamela LaVerde of Hornell; his brother, Michael (Kim) LaVerde of Connecticut; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.



Jim served in the United States Air Force for eight years and was stationed in Ubon, Thailand during his early years in the service. He was very proud of his service to our Country and continued the memories with his two friends from their time in Thailand. Jim was an avid reader always looking for another book on history to enjoy and learn more about.



Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his three brothers, Ronald, Robert, and Donald LaVerde; and his nephew and namesake Jimmy LaVerde.



Interment with full military honors will be held on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 S.W. 102nd Ave., Bushnell, FL 33513. Masks are required.

