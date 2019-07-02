|
|
TROUPSBURG -- James Elliott Hulbert, 80, of Hulbert Road, Troupsburg, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at St. James Hospital in Hornell.
Elliott was born on Jan. 29, 1939 in Troupsburg to the late Raymond E. and Gladys M. (Thomas) Hulbert. Raised in Troupsburg, he was a 1956 graduate of Troupsburg Central School.
On Aug. 19, 1967, Elliott married the former Darlene Joy Bigler in Batavia, NY.
Elliott was employed at the Eberle Tanning Co. in Westfield, PA for 19 years and worked there until its closing. He then began a 20 year career as a bus driver and as a certified school bus driver instructor with the Greenwood School District and retired from Canisteo-Greenwood Central School District in January 2006. Elliott also operated his farm, all the time working his regular jobs. He originally had a dairy herd and later raised beef cattle.
Elliott was a 48 year member of Gideons International. He was a former Troupsburg Town Justice, holding that post for several years. He was a life member of the Troupsburg Fire Department and past member and EMT for the Troupsburg Ambulance Corps. Elliott was a former member of the Troupsburg Grange and he and Darlene had attended the Addison Presbyterian Church for many years.
Elliott was survived by his wife Darlene of Troupsburg, his sister, Dora Hulbert of Canisteo, his brother and sister in law, Henry and Millie Hulbert of Troupsburg, his sister in law, Ann Hulbert of Troupsburg as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Gladys Hulbert, his brother Donald Hulbert, his sister and brother in law, Joyce and Alfred Burdick Jr. and his in laws, Norwood and Onnolee Bigler.
Friends may call on Sunday, July 7 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1607 Main St. Woodhull, N.Y. Elliott's funeral service will follow there at 4 p.m. with Rev. Peter Marr and Rev. Dan Todd officiating.
Burial will be made in Chenango Cemetery, East Troupsburg.
Memorial contributions are requested for Gideons International. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on July 2, 2019