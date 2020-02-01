|
|
GREENWOOD - James F. "Jim" Mueller, 76, of State Route 248, passed away comfortably Thursday evening (Jan. 30, 2020) at his home.
Jim was born May 30, 1943 in Brooklyn, NYC to the late William and Isabelle (Hayward) Mueller. On May 28, 2011 in Rexville he married the former Pamela Heckman, who survives and resides in Greenwood. He was predeceased by an infant son, Russell Thomas Mueller, another son, James F. "Jamie" Mueller; and a brother, William Mueller.
Jim grew up in NYC and Long Island before making his way to Hartsville, N.Y. and eventually settling in Greenwood. He was a private electrical contractor who made a comfortable living throughout the Canisteo Valley and Greenwood area. Jim had a great love for the water and enjoyed boating on Lake Norman, N.C. and along the Intercoastal Waterway of S.C. and for a time he even made his home in these areas.
Jim had a passion for antiques, especially telephones and scale model trains. He also had an interest in vintage/antique cars at one time. Jim had a love for animals as well, horses being at the top of his list and his pet raccoon that he enjoyed very much.
In addition to his wife Pam of Greenwood, Jim is survived by two daughters, Tracy Mueller of Long Island, Katherine Speed of Hornell; grandchildren, Chloe Creighton and Bobby (Boo) Schroeder; a nephew, Bruce Oster of Long Island; niece, Kara Mueller of Hedgesville, W.V.; father-in-law, Seymour Heckman; brothers-in-law, Steve (Marcy) Heckman, Randy (Bridget) Heckman, David Heckman (Mary Smith) and Tim (Amy) Heckman.
Jim's family would like to acknowledge a warm heartfelt thanks to the staff at the Bath VA Medical Center for their extraordinary care given to Jim throughout the years. He was most appreciative.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Thursday at the H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home, 29 East Main St. in Canisteo, where a memorial service will take place immediately following calling hours at 8 p.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Jim's name may be made to the Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department, 751 Andover St., Greenwood, N.Y. 14839
Online condolences and memories may be shared at hpsmithandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Feb. 1, 2020